Second annual suicide prevention benefit to be held in Middleton Sept. 18-19
Strength 2 Thrive is designed to help people struggling with suicidal thoughts to know they are not alone, event organizers stated in a press release. It’s a walk-a-thon, concert, and gathering that will bring people together to raise awareness about suicide and build a community of support.
The event will feature an overnight walk-a-thon that will take place during the hours suicide rates are at their highest, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., according to the website. This event will follow southwest district health guidelines around COVID-19.
General festivities will begin 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Forge International School, 208 S. Hartley Lane in Middleton. Local musicians Sons of Country, Max Clark & Kyler Daron will be performing. Also, Project 88.7 will be live and on-site. Testimonials and stories from people who have been impacted by suicide will also be shared. Food trucks will also be on-site.
This event, organized in partnership with Rhythm and Grace Counseling, will be held outside with over 3 acres of space for plenty of social distancing, according to the release. Masks will be provided and recommended. Participants are encouraged to bring their own tents, chairs and snacks. For more information or to donate visit strength2thrive.org. For helpful resources and information about suicide prevention call the hotline at 208-398-4357 and visit idahosuicideprevention.org.
“Suicide has been an epidemic that has been causing problems in our society for quite some time, but after seeing multiple young people succumb to their depression has led me to want to do something about it,” Chad Hanson, with Rhythm and Grace Counseling, said in the release.
