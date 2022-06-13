Emergency responders in Gem County are continuing the search for a person who apparently fell out of his flotation device while trying to exit the Payette River late Saturday near the Gem Island Sports Complex.
In a press release issued late Monday, the Gem County Sheriff’s office reported on its ongoing search and rescue operation:
“The Gem County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) continues to search the Payette River west of the Washington Street bridge in Emmett and downstream towards Letha. GCSO received a report that on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at approximately 8 p.m., 22-year-old Everett Jackson fell from a raft along the river and is currently missing. Jackson’s family has been notified. GCSO continues to search by jet ski and jet boat and asks that the public stay clear of the river as they search. The Payette River is currently flowing at a rate that presents a danger to anyone not using a motorized craft.”
Jackson has been identified by his family as a former college basketball player for Louisiana State University — Eunice, a junior college in southern Louisiana. Family members report that Jackson was floating the river with his girlfriend at the time of the incident. They reportedly were attempting to exit the river near the Island in a swift current. The girlfriend apparently was able to grab on to a tree branch but Jackson was swept further downstream.
Sunday’s heavy rainfall hampered initial search efforts, particularly for visibility. While Monday has had little or no additional rainfall, the river current continues to rise from runoff making its way down from the mountains after the Sunday storm.
The National Weather Service is projecting the rising river should crest late Monday and start to draw down but will remain unpredictable, swift, and cold for days to come.
Social media posts indicate that there were several “close calls” among individuals who decided to counter Friday and Saturday’s warmer temperatures by taking to the water.
Traditional floating season on the lower Payette begins around July 1 as river flows and water temperatures become more amenable to safe floating.