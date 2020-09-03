EAGLE — The search for a missing 2-year-old Eagle boy, who went missing Wednesday afternoon, is scheduled to resume Thursday morning.
Rory Pope went missing near the Linder and Floating Feather neighborhoods, according to a tweet from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office’s twitter account on Wednesday. He was last seen not long before 12:15 p.m. in the area of West Nordic Drive in Eagle, wearing a lime green shirt. He has blond curly hair, according to a subsequent tweet from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
While there were no signs of foul play, fully staffed crews kept up the search for Rory into Wednesday evening, according to tweets from the sheriff's office. Just before 8 p.m., the office's account tweeted its dive teams were finishing up a search for the night, and added the search would resume Thursday morning.
The office is asking anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts to call 911.