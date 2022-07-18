The Boise County Sheriff's Office and volunteers are searching for a man whose vehicle went into the Payette River on Highway 17 on Thursday, July 14.
In a Facebook post Saturday, the sheriff's office said Milt Alley went missing after his vehicle went into the water near milepost 1. Officials recovered Alley's vehicle and dog from the Payette River following the incident.
Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, Boise County Search and Rescue and private volunteers are assisting in the search for Alley.
The Boise County Sheriff's Office said the volunteers are searching using helicopters and watercraft.
A Facebook group has been created for updates and information on the search. The group is titled 'Milt Alley search and rescue information page.'
According to the search and rescue page, a group of kayakers was on the Payette River on Saturday to assist in the search efforts. The page also said a volunteer flew a helicopter from south of Banks to Black Canyon on Saturday but did not see anything along the river bottom.
Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, Boise County officials, Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue and volunteers were walking on both sides of the river on Highway 17 on Saturday afternoon.
Garden Valley Fire also joined the search efforts and other volunteers are still searching with watercraft. The information page thanked Bear Valley Rafting Company for offering a raft trip to searchers.
Boise County officials and the volunteer helicopter pilot flew from Black Canyon to Banks again Sunday at 6:30 a.m. but were not able to locate Alley. Horseshoe Bend Search and Rescue was also on the Payette River on Sunday on jet skis.
According to a post on the search and rescue page, those interested in assisting in the search should set up "near the river with polarized sunglasses and watch the water. A few of the places to concentrate would be Chief Parrish or any of the larger rapids."
On Monday morning, Boise County Sheriff Scott Turner said the search is still ongoing, with helicopter operations and volunteers searching on and off the river.