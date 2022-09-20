Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Catherine Yokan believes her life jacket saved two lives on Saturday near Lucky Peak, when the 30-year-old Scotland resident rescued a drowning man on the Boise River.

Yokan and her friend, Anna Neubert, were paddleboarding on the river on Saturday afternoon. They had flown to Boise from Scotland and were visiting Yokan’s family expecting a “chill” day on the river, Neubert said. About half the people on the river were wearing life jackets, according to Yokan.

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 2.57.02 PM.png

Catherine Yokan, right, and Anna Neubert paddleboarding on Sept. 17 near Lucky Peak. That same day Yokan saved a man from drowning on the river.
Lucky Peak Discovery park

Paddle boarders set up near a life jacket loaner station at a launching area along the Boise River at Lucky Peak Discovery Park on Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Load comments