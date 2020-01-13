BOISE — A familiar face left his second post in Boise local government this month.
On Monday, former City Council Member Scot Ludwig stepped down from Boise urban renewal agency Capital City Development Corporation’s board to become a private citizen.
He also left the city council last week at the conclusion of his first full term on the council after he chose not to run for reelection. His council seat was filled by newly sworn in City Council Member Jimmy Hallyburton.
Ludwig stepped down at the end of CCDC’s January meeting, where he thanked all of the staff and other board members of the agency for their work. He also encouraged newly elected Mayor Lauren McLean to appoint a current city council member to the CCDC board in his place.
“I just want to thank you all and that opportunity for me to serve the public in this fashion,” he said. “It’s been an incredible experience, and I hope an elected official on city council gets to sit right here so they can provide that good service of passing information between the two agencies.”
McLean has the authority to appoint anyone to CCDC’s seven-member board, including herself, but the majority of the body cannot be made up of city council members, according to Idaho code.
Former Mayor Dave Bieter holds one of the seats and has made no comments about stepping down following his loss to McLean in the 2019 mayoral election.
Ludwig is an attorney and private developer who was appointed to the Boise City Council in January 2015 by Bieter to fill a vacant seat. In addition to his law practice, Ludwig also submitted controversial plans to the city of Boise to develop two high-rise towers connected by a skybridge in the Central Addition neighborhood of downtown. The city council narrowly approved the project, with Ludwig abstaining, in the summer of 2018, but construction has not begun.
In response to Ludwig’s request that McLean appoint a sitting city council member, she said that is a possibility. An announcement on who McLean will appoint should come in the next month, according to a statement from her office.
“As he noted in his resignation letter, a strong connection between an elected member of the City and CCDC is valuable, and I will certainly look at replacing his position with another councilmember,” the statement said. “It's important to me that all new appointments to CCDC be in service of our priorities: housing, transportation, and affordability.”