GARDEN CITY — On cue, over 100 teachers and school staff began feverishly scratching. They had gathered at Expo Idaho Tuesday to see which schools could scratch the most glossy lottery tickets in five minutes.
The hubbub was all part of the Idaho Lottery’s Scratch for Schools events, in which staff from participating schools scratch a package of “Honor Roll” lottery tickets. Schools receive all of the money from their winning tickets and have the opportunity to win money in an additional mini competition. The money can be put toward anything the school sees fit, such as playground equipment, books, and field trip expenses.
“This is making a difference for your schools and your classrooms,” David Workman, public information specialist and emcee for the events, said to the crowd at Idaho Expo ahead of the timed competition. “Thank you all for being here.”
This month, across the state, the Idaho Lottery is hosting 14 of the events. This year’s events are the 21st edition; previous Scratch for Schools events have returned $1.4 million dollars to schools, a news release from Idaho Lottery said. A portion of Idaho State lottery ticket sales benefit schools, and the entity has raised over $1 billion toward public schools and buildings since 1989, its website said.
The Idaho State Lottery held another event Wednesday evening in Nampa. Over 120 schools participated between the two events.
Staff from 65 schools attended Tuesday’s event, filling tables throughout the expo’s south hall. They came prepared, donning school t-shirts, rainbow wigs and tights, and other attire to foster school pride.
Staff from Notus Elementary came dressed in bandannas, striped dresses, and other gear to represent their mascot, the pirates. When the school participated in the past, it put winnings toward its library and playground equipment, said Alicia Caiola, a fourth grade teacher at the school.
Prairie Elementary School staff were not dressed up, but they had driven an hour and a half, partially on a dirt road, to get to the competition, said Victoria Davison, the school's clerk and business manager. The town is located north of Mountain Home and is a very small, rural community, Davison said. The school serves kindergarten through eighth graders in one classroom, and has six students enrolled this year.
Previously, they have used winnings for playground and gym equipment, Davison said.
“We do a lot of field trips for the kids too, which is nice because our community is so small,” said Stephanie Lewis, the school’s teacher.
Plastic containers of cookies lined side tables to get teachers further “hyped up” and ready to compete, Workman said. During the timed competition, two staff from each school could scratch tickets, while a third staff member acted as the team leader. Ribbons of interconnected lottery tickets cascaded across tables and sometimes to the floor as staff hurriedly scratched what they could. At the end of the five minutes, participants shook out arms and wrists, and stretched weary shoulders.
The 11 schools that scratched the most tickets in five minutes won $200 and moved on to a competition of heads or tails, where staff placed their hands on their heads or their hips and moved on to the next round if their choice matched that of the host’s randomizer. Other school employees could continue scratching off the remaining tickets in their pack at their leisure.
Boise High School scratched the most tickets, at 113. But it was Capital High School that won the most money at $597: $200 for being a fastest-scratching school, $200 in the heads or tails competition, and the remainder from its scratched tickets.
The school’s three representatives were all teachers in the school’s Reaching Independence through Support and Education program, or RISE, which serves students with special needs. Though the school had participated in the competition before, this was the most money it had ever won, said Nikki Duncan, a teacher in the program.
“I would like to buy some more adaptive equipment for our kiddos,” including wheelchairs, Duncan said. “P.E. equipment. Maybe some music stuff ... I don’t know. I’m excited though!”