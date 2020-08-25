Middleton and West Ada school district voters approved previously failed supplemental levy measures in Tuesday's election.
Middleton's levy passed by 163 votes, or 52%, and will bring in $1.5 million a year for two years, replacing funding from an expired levy. The same levy measure narrowly failed in the March and May elections this year.
West Ada's levy also passed with 52% support and will bring in $14 million a year for two years. Voters had approved this levy every two years since 2012, but shot it down in this year's May primary.
"This has been a long road, and I finally feel like we are on the right track," said Kirk Adams, Middleton School District board chairman, on Tuesday night. "Now with our five new school board members that are working together as a team we can really look at what the need is in our district and focusing on that."
Voter turnout for the Middleton election was 31.5%; 1,869 voted in favor and 1,706 voted against, according to unofficial results from Canyon County.
The West Ada levy passed by 2,017 votes. A small portion of the district falls in Canyon County, where voters cast 40 votes against and 25 votes for the levy.
In Ada County, turnout in Tuesday's election was 28%. According to unofficial results from Ada County, 19,608 voted in favor of the West Ada levy and 17,591 voted against.
The $14 million annual levy will cover operational costs that support West Ada's current programs, school days and teacher-to-student ratios.
Middleton's levy will restore some 2020-2021 budget cuts, such as keeping on certain positions and reducing the pay-to-play fees for middle school and high school athletes.
The West Ada levy will cost $52.60 per $100,000 in taxable property value, and the Middleton levy will cost $94 per $100,000 in taxable property value.