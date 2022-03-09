Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on March 9, 2022
Forty-one Idaho school districts sought a combined $288.4 million in bonds and levies Tuesday. In all, voters OK’d over $131 million in requests for local funds.
In Canyon County, there were a handful of closely-watched levies including Nampa and Caldwell school districts, both of which passed.
Here is a look at results that were compiled by idahoednews.com:
Canyon County
Nampa. $16 million, two-year supplemental levy: passed.
This measure appeared to clear the simple majority required for supplemental levies, 53% to 47%. The money will replace the district's current levy that expires June 30 and will help cover a range of expenses, from technology to curriculum expenses.
Around $3.33 million of funds will go toward funding some teacher and staff positions; another $2 million goes toward updating technology; and approximately $1.34 million is planned for updating the curriculum.
The rest of the money will go toward athletics and activities, building security, transportation, early childhood programs, and playground equipment and maintenance.
Caldwell. $8.2 million, two-year supplemental levy: passed, 55% of voters approved this measure, which will help preserve class sizes and continue other student programs.
Vallivue. A $55 million bond issue for two new elementary schools: still unclear.
As of Tuesday morning, Canyon County’s website listed the measure as having failed, but a check mark indicated it had passed.
The site also indicates that the measure received 64.4% percent support, just below the two-thirds threshold it needed to pass.
Vallivue had planned to build two new elementary schools with the funds.
Voters in this district approved a $9 million, two-year supplemental levy, which needed a simple majority to pass and received 65% of the vote.
Middleton. $3 million, two-year plant-facilities levy: passed, with 63% support.
Homedale. COSSA Levy not exceed .1% of $100,000 of taxable value: passed, with 62% support.
Elmore County
Mountain Home. $5.4 million, two year supplemental levy: passed, with 65% support.
Washington County
Weiser. $700,000, two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 65% support.
Other districts throughout state
Jefferson County. An $80 million bond issue for new facilities: failed.
Voters in this growing East Idaho district rejected the nights largest measure, 58.7% to 41.3%.
The measure fell well below the two-thirds threshold it needed to pass.
Jefferson had planned to build new middle school and make other upgrades.
Madison. A $25 million bond for a new middle school and other upgrades: passed.
Sixty-seven percent of voters support this measure, which the district says will fund a new middle school and other upgrades.
Boundary County. A $16.4 million for a new elementary school: failed, with 54% in favor.
These funds would have covered construction for a new elementary school, the district said.
Kellogg. $5,916,800, two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 65% support.
Orofino. $5,370,000, two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 67% support.
Cassia County. $3,930,000, two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 67% of support.
Wallace. $3.4 million, two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 75% support.
Mountain View. $1.7 million, one-year supplemental levy: failed, with just 40% support.
Highland. $250,000, five-year plant-facilities levy: passed, with 74% support. $499,000, one-year supplemental levy: passed, with 73% support.
Valley. $1.5 million, five-year plant-facilities levy: passed, with 70% support. $600,000 two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 72% support.
Potlatch. $1,650,000, one-year supplemental levy: passed, with 54% support.
Troy. $1,990,000, two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 78% support.
Aberdeen. $1,916,000, two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 77% support.
Kimberly. $1.6 million, two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 607% support.
Preston. $1,488,800, two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 53% support.
Soda Springs. $698,000, one-year supplemental levy: passed, with 70% support.
Plummer-Worley. $1,255,000, two-year supplemental levy: failed, with 47% support.
Shelley. $1,150,000, two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 79% support.
Filer. $1 million, two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 65% support.
Salmon. $1 million, two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 77% support.
Garden Valley. $1 million, two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 55% support.
Basin. $990,000, two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 67% support.
Castleford. $700,000, two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 78% support.
Glenns Ferry. $700,000, two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 66% support.
North Gem. $700,000, two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 70% support.
Shoshone. $600,000, two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 89% support.
Valley. $600,000, two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 72% support.
Grace. $300,000, one-year supplemental levy: passed, with 70% support.
Culdesac. $500,000, two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 88% support.
Richfield. $400,000, two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 69% support.
Grace. $150,000, one-year supplemental levy: passed, with 60% support.
Cambridge. $200,000, two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 71% support.
West Side. $90,000, one-year supplemental levy: passed, with 82% support.
Council. $170,000, two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 76% support.
Mackay. $15,000, two-year supplemental levy: passed, with 63% support. Plant Facility Levy: passed with 62% support.
This story will be updated.
Idaho EdNews data analyst Randy Schrader contributed to this story.