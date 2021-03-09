Today is Election Day for school districts in Idaho. In the Treasure Valley, voters who live within the boundaries of the Kuna, Marsing, Parma and Nampa school districts have measures on the ballot.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. To find your polling place, visit idahovotes.gov. Day-of voter registration is available at the polls.
Statewide, voters in more than a third of Idaho’s school districts have bond or levy measures on the ballot today, totaling more than $298.2 million, Idaho Education News reports.
KUNA: The Kuna School District is seeking voter approval to renew a two-year supplemental levy of $2.5 million per year. The current supplemental levy is set to expire. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the prepared levy is $93.19 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. The current average annual cost is the same.
MARSING: On the ballot for the Marsing Joint School District is a Canyon Owyhee School Service Agency (COSSA) levy, which would not exceed 0.1% of the school district market value for 10 years. The levy would cost the taxpayer $100 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy would replace an expiring levy of the same amount. COSSA is a regional technical and education center based in Wilder; it serves more than 1,100 students from Marsing, Homedale, Wilder, Parma and Notus, according to its website. The center specializes in serving special education students, alternative students and career-technical students.
PARMA: The Parma School District is seeking a two-year, $400,000-per-year supplemental levy. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer is $82 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. The district’s current supplemental levy brings in $450,000 each year. The district’s property tax levy rate would decrease next year, from the current $106 per $100,000, by $24 per $100,000.
NAMPA: Nampa School District voters will consider a recall of trustee Mike Kipp, who represents Zone 2.
Members of the group leading the recall effort said they did not feel that Kipp represented their interests in his recent votes.
Kipp, along with the district board of trustees, came under fire from Nampa residents in September, when the board supported keeping Nampa schools closed as Canyon County remained under the health district’s red alert level for COVID-19 cases. Kipp during the same meeting was the sole vote against Nampa schools resuming sports.
In an interview with the Idaho Press, Kipp defended his votes, saying he was listening to the medical experts and district personnel.
“We had to be careful about what we were exposing our families and staff to,” he said. “All those people go into homes and they come back every day and that is a lot of exposure.”