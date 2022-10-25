Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Democratic candidate for state schools superintendent Terry Gilbert decried his Republican opponent, former state Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield, as a “policy wonk” during a live debate this week, and said he’s the only candidate with “the heart of a teacher.”

“I’m not a politician, I’m an educator,” Gilbert said during the “Idaho Debates” Monday evening on Idaho Public Television.

Candidates for Superintendent of Public Instruction Terry Gilbert (D), at left, and Debbie Critchfield (R) share a laugh at the close of a debate on Idaho Public Television on Monday.
Candidates for Superintendent of Public Instruction Terry Gilbert (D), at left, and Debbie Critchfield (R) face off in a debate on Idaho Public Television on Monday.

