Andy Grover, head of the Idaho Association of School Administrators, shortly after he gave a presentation to a legislative committee on funding school construction on Thursday at the Idaho state Capitol.
BOISE — Idaho’s facing a huge backlog in public school construction, and school districts are getting desperate, state lawmakers were told Thursday.
“Currently with the growth in the state, our increased number of students has pushed an all-time high on the facilities that we currently have, and we really do lack the ability to house safely all these new students,” Andy Grover, a longtime Idaho school district superintendent who now heads the Idaho Association of School Administrators, told the first meeting Thursday of the Idaho Legislature’s interim working group on “Funding Construction of Public Schools.”
Grover proposed a “School Capital Matching Program,” to put $100 million in state surplus funds into an account to match building construction needs at Idaho school districts across the state. Priorities could be set by the state, he said, for such factors as health, safety and security; he suggested the state match half the cost, making it easier for districts to pass local school bonds.
The bipartisan panel, chaired by Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, and Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, plans to meet every two weeks through December. Lent said the group will be gathering ideas in October, with an eye to developing legislative proposals before lawmakers convene in January.
“We get these ideas on the table, we have this discussion,” Lent said. “November becomes our analysis where we sort through, see what floats to the top, see what works for Idaho. And then December, we would actually try to put something on paper and produce a product.”
In January, the Legislature’s Office of Performance Evaluations issued a 103-page report, finding that it would cost an estimated $847 million to get all schools in the 77 of Idaho’s 115 school districts that responded to surveys for the report up to “good” condition. The Legislature last commissioned a statewide facility condition assessment of school buildings in 1993.
Idaho largely leaves the cost of school construction to local property taxpayers, who must vote by a two-thirds supermajority to raise their taxes in order to build a new school. In 2005, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled that system unconstitutional, because the Idaho Constitution requires the Legislature to fund schools. But only minor changes have been made since then.
“The majority of our buildings were built in the ‘70s, so we’ve well surpassed the longevity of those buildings,” Grover said, “and what we continue to do is put a ton of new dollars into old facilities; we don’t have a choice. These buildings are old. They need replacing.”
There’s also huge inequity among Idaho school districts as far as their ability to raise funds through bonds or levies, due to differing property values, Grover said. “We have districts that have failed levies 12 times in a row or more, to districts that can pass them every time.” He urged the lawmakers, “while we have some surplus money,” to look at “how we can get the best bang for our buck helping districts create facilities that are safe and best for education.”
After his presentation to lawmakers, Grover told the Idaho Press, “We’ve got to fix this. I’d just be happy to get anything.” He recalled recently comforting a superintendent who was in tears after a bond failed, “because it takes so much work.”
Grover told the committee that since a special session of the Legislature in 2006 repealed the basic property tax levies for school maintenance and operations, voter-approved supplemental property tax levies, which previously had been used for specific things local residents wanted to add in their school district, have become critical for basic operational funding. That’s made it harder to pass bonds or levies for facilities.
“These levies are no longer a supplement,” he said. “So the dollars have gotten tighter.”
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, questioned whether $100 million is enough. “The number is low,” Grover responded. Plus, it was developed about a year and a half ago, and the state’s seen significant growth since then.
While rural districts need to replace aging schools, he said, growing urban districts are struggling to keep up with the pace of student growth. “Many of our large districts are actually way behind on the number they need of elementary schools and middle schools,” he said.
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, questioned whether a state funding program for facilities would move Idaho away from local control of schools. “At the end of the day, the taxpayers are still paying the bill,” he noted. “It just may come out in a sales tax or an income tax or a fee rather than a property tax.”
Grover said, “Most of us are having such a hard time passing bonds right now that we need help.”
“Many of the states around us pay for 100% of their facilities,” he said. “The reason we didn’t go that far is we wanted some local skin in the game.”
He offered an example: The state provides a fixed amount for school buses, and his former district added on painting the roofs of the buses white, because kids there ride the bus for an hour and a half or more and they wanted to keep them from heating up. That additional expense was borne by the local district.
“I just think where we’re at currently, the issues with facilities and the issues with trying to pass those bonds, we do need help,” he said. “And I got very little pushback from any of the superintendents that this wasn’t a good direction to go.”
Idaho currently offers a partial bond levy matching program for some disadvantaged school districts at around $20 million a year, which Grover said should continue, but he said the capital match program would add something up-front that could help districts of varying sizes and means get bonds passed.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.