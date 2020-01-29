CALDWELL — Canyon County deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus early Wednesday at Ustick and Wagner roads, just southeast of Caldwell.
The bus was traveling south about 7:10 a.m. on Wagner Road when its driver — 30-year-old Scott Letsom, of Caldwell — failed to yield for a stop sign and pulled into oncoming traffic, according to deputies. The bus, which carried 12 students from Jefferson Middle School, quickly collided with an eastbound Dodge Dart on Ustick Road.
Deputies said the driver of the Dodge, a 61-year-old Parma man, was taken to a Caldwell hospital for non-life threatening injuries. One of the 12 students was treated at the scene for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
The incident also triggered a second collision involving a Chrysler van and a Chevrolet Avalanche. Deputies said the Chrysler's driver had stopped just after the initial crash when it was side-swiped by a Chevrolet Avalanche directly behind it in the eastbound lane of Ustick Road.
The driver of the Chevrolet — a 16-year-old girl from Caldwell — told deputies she was unable to stop due to the icy roadway. She later was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
Deputies also cited Letsom, the bus driver, for inattentive driving in the first crash. The bus was registered to the Caldwell Transportation Company.
“This was a scary incident that could have been much worse,” Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said in a news release issued Wednesday. “I’m thankful there were no serious injuries, especially to any of the students. This should serve as a reminder to drivers that they need to pay extra attention while driving during the winter months, and more importantly, obey our traffic laws.”