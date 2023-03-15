Nampa School District generic by Brian

Kuna and Nampa voters on Tuesday rejected bonds on that would have paid for school construction and improvements.

The Kuna School District’s $111.4 million bond failed to pass, with approximately 56% of voters casting ballots in favor and 43.7% opposed. In Idaho, school bonds require a supermajority of 66.7% in favor to pass.

Sydney Kidd oversees and reports for the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press weeklies, in addition to her reporting and editing duties for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate of Utah State University and holds a degree in journalism. Previously, Kidd completed internships with Boise Weekly and Deseret News. A true Boise girl, she is happy to be working for a newspaper that serves the area she grew up in. In her free time, Kidd enjoys water and snow sports, discovering new food joints with her husband and occasionally running away to the ocean.

