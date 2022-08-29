Vallivue School District logo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — Voters residing in the Vallivue School District and Middleton School District will head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 30 to decide whether to approve bonds for construction and improvement projects.

Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at voting precincts across Canyon County; voters can find their polling location by visiting the Canyon County elections page and clicking the Voter Lookup tab.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments