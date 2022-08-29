...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to midnight MDT Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat wave will bring record temperatures
through early September. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees
above the normal temperatures for this time of year.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at voting precincts across Canyon County; voters can find their polling location by visiting the Canyon County elections page and clicking the Voter Lookup tab.
Vallivue bond
Approval of the $55 million Vallivue bond would allow funding to be used for the construction of two elementary schools and the purchase of land for the construction of a future high school, as previously reported.
Passing the bond would help alleviate overcrowding the district is already experiencing in six of seven elementary schools.
"Over the past five years, Vallivue has worked hard to absorb the new growth by purchasing portable classrooms, increasing class sizes, changing attendance boundaries, and denying enrollment to families outside of the district, but it is time for us to work on long term solutions for our children,” said Lisa Boyd, Superintendent of Vallivue School District in a press release from the district.
Boyd goes on to say in the release that, "an unfortunate misunderstanding is that if a bond passes, the district’s tax rate will increase. This is not the case for Vallivue property owners."
“As a result of conservative fiscal management, enrollment growth, and the retiring of old bond debts, Vallivue is able to bond for $55 million without increasing the tax levy rate," Boyd said in the release.
The bond is virtually the same as the one voted on in March, coming in at 64.4%, short of the 66% approval required to pass. The wording of the bond is the same, but the interest rate has increased from 2.02% to 3.78%.
Middleton bond
Middleton voters will have a chance to approve a $59 million bond that would provide funding for constructing a new elementary school, construction of a new career technical education center, and would fund the renovation of Heights Elementary School, according to the district's information page about the project.
The Middleton School District is experiencing overcrowding in two of its elementary schools, Heights Elementary, and Mill Creek Elementary, and officials "don't see an end to the surge in growth," the district's page said.
Constructing a new career technical education center would expand education opportunities offered to students in the district and bolster capacity, the page says.
"This CTE Center would provide better access for all secondary students, including those enrolled in the Middleton Academy, to specialized training so students can graduate with certifications for a chosen career," the page says. "It also will extend the capacity of Middleton High School and Middleton Middle School as the community grows."