As of Sunday, March 15:
Idaho has five confirmed cases of COVID-19, including two in Ada County, two in Blaine County and one in Teton County.
SCHOOLS
Schools in the Boise School District will be closed March 16-27. Office staff at all schools will be available Monday for parents to pick up student medications, personal belongings, etc., according to the district. All athletics and activities, including practices, have been suspended until further notice. The District’s child care provider, Just for Kids, will also be closed.
The district will open emergency K-6 day camps at four schools Monday for parents who qualify. The camps will be run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Taft, Morley, Whitney and Garfield elementary schools.
Food pantries are also available at the district’s six community schools from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
- Frank Church High School - 8051 W. Salt Creek Ct., Boise
- Garfield Elementary - 1914 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
- Morley Elementary - 7701 Northview St., Boise
- Taft Elementary - 3722 N. Anderson St., Boise
- Whittier Elementary - 301 N. 29th St., Boise
- Whitney Elementary - 1609 S. Owyhee St., Boise
The West Ada School District originally planned to hold classes Monday, but changed course Sunday night and will now be closed through March 30.
"We are focused on doing what is best for our students, our families, and the community as a whole," district Superintendent Mary Ann Randalls said in a statement. "Events are changing rapidly, and we will be meeting often to review what steps we will need to take next."
School will be held Monday and Tuesday in Caldwell, Emmett, Kuna, Mountain Home, Nampa, and Vallivue school districts and Boise Catholic Schools, according to information released by district superintendents Sunday evening. All athletics and activities will be postponed through March 29.
"As always, we honor the right of parents not to send their students to school. Absences on Monday and Tuesday will be excused without consequences," the release states. "March 18-20 school will be closed for students; staff will be planning how instruction would be provided should school need to be closed for an extended period after the March 23-27 Spring Break.
"Custodial staff will support the deep cleaning of facilities and plan for other services that may be needed such as meals, access to internet service, etc.
"The decision wasn’t made lightly and reflects hours of discussions and consultations."
According to the release, Central District Health and Southwest District Health said the risk of exposure to COVID-19 is low in our communities. "While we do not recommend school closure at this time as a measure to control the spread of disease, we support our local schools in their decision to close early to allow teachers to prepare for online learning if that should be needed in the coming weeks," health officials are quoted as saying in the superintendents' release.
Gov. Brad Little told school leaders Sunday afternoon he will not be issuing a statewide order to close schools. Little and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials urged local leaders to consult with their area public health districts and make decisions locally, Idaho Education News reports. Prior to Little’s conference call, the Coeur d’Alene and Blaine County school districts had already announced plans to close school until the first week of April.
The Idaho Education Association, the state's teacher's union, earlier Sunday morning called on the state to close schools for at least three weeks.
YMCA CLOSURES:
The Treasure Valley YMCA will close the following facilities and sites for an initial period of one week, from March 16 to March 22:
- Caldwell YMCA
- Downtown Boise YMCA
- South Meridian YMCA
- West Boise YMCA and City of Boise Aquatic Center
- Healthy Living Center
- YMCA Camp at Horsethief Reservoir
Child development sites will close, and reopen, corresponding with the closure of school districts covering their service area (starting Monday in Boise and Wednesday in the Caldwell and Vallivue school districts). Parents will be notified immediately by email.
"COVID-19 has fundamentally disrupted the way we do business; at the moment the Treasure Valley is not experiencing a community spread, closing facilities is intended to give us time to prepare," according to a press release from the organization Sunday night. "Closing facilities for one week will give us time to learn more about how to offer important programs and services to the community in the safest way possible, and adapt to meet critical needs."
The Y will continue to keep members and the public informed and updated as any new developments become available. Please check our website www.ymcatvidaho.org, and social media outlets for the most current information.
2C CHILD CENTERS: The YMCA Child Care Centers in the Caldwell and Vallivue school districts (Caldwell Guided Discovery and Caldwell After School program) will be closed starting Wednesday, March 18, Y officials alerted parents over email Sunday evenings. The child care sites are slated to reopen concurrently with the reopening of the Caldwell or Vallivue school districts.
These YMCA Child Care Centers will be open Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17. Those who are in programs located inside the Caldwell Family YMCA will still be able to enter the facility and access the classroom.
YMCA child care coordinators will continue to be available via email and phone.
"We will send out additional information regarding tuition by end of day on Wednesday March 18, 2020," according to the email. "We will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with local and state officials and will continue to communicate with parents via e-mail. Additionally, we encourage everyone to regularly check the CDC’s website or Central District Health, for important updates and safety information. The American Academy of Pediatrics also has helpful information specific to children and families."
There is no shortage of food. Stores will restock, so please don't hoard.— Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) March 15, 2020
The water supply is clean and safe to drink.
CANYON COUNTY: All non-essential visits to Canyon County facilities planned for Monday should be postponed, including to the courthouse, administration building and DMV. Persons with essential business that can be addressed online or by telephone are encouraged to use those alternatives.
The county made the announcement Sunday night based on information and direction from Southwest District Health and the county’s emergency operations manager.
The Idaho Supreme Court has also issued directions regarding criminal and civil court proceedings. All persons scheduled to report as a juror, or participate in any criminal court matter, on Monday, March 16, should do so. Otherwise, county officials recommend contacting your attorney or monitoring the Canyon County webpage for additional information before coming to the courthouse, according to the release.
Ada County's courthouse is closed to the general public starting Monday, and there are restrictions in place at the federal courthouse.
CWI: EARLY SPRING BREAK
College of Western Idaho has extended its spring break to March 16 to April 4. This includes:
- Academic Transfer and Career & Technical Education
- Dual Credit on-campus
- Workforce Development
- Basic Skills Education
Spring break had originally been scheduled for March 23-28.
Travel: The college asks students are asked to exercise prudence and caution in traveling and consult with Center for Disease Control information.
CWI teachers and staff are to use the time to work toward moving courses online as necessary, according to the college's release.
The college will post updates to cwi.edu.
PRIDE FESTIVAL
The Boise Pride Festival has been postponed from June to September.
BOGUS BASIN CHANGES
Bogus Basin announced Sunday that the nonprofit recreation area will close all lodge facilities, end night skiing, and make other operational adjustments in an effort to keep its slopes open, while providing precautions against COVID-19. “We are going to do everything we can to provide safe, outdoor recreation during these trying times while preventing contact between employees and customers,” General Manager Brad Wilson said in a press release.
Effective Monday, March 16:
- JR Simplot and Pioneer Lodges will be accessible for lockers and restrooms only. No indoor seating will be available. Guests are encouraged to minimize the amount of time spent inside the facilities.
- Night skiing will be closed for the remainder of the season. Night-only season pass holders will be allowed to use their passes during the day.
- Nordic operations will be closed for the remainder of the season.
- Weekday operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- At this time, the current lift operating schedule will continue.
- The Double R Ranch BBQ Smokehouse will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for grab-and-go, prepackaged food and beverage items only.
- Guests are encouraged to bring their own brown bag meals to eat on the outdoor plaza, or in their vehicles.
- The Rental Shop will be closed for the remainder of the season.
- The Ski & Snowboard School will be closed for the remainder of the season.
- The Glade Runner Mountain Coaster will be closed for the remainder of the season.
- The Tubing Hill will be closed for the remainder of the season.
- The Downtown Sales Office will remain open.
- The Simplot Lodge Mountain Ticket Office will remain open.
For updates on this rapidly changing situation, visit www.bogusbasin.org.
Tamarack plans to continue winter operations through its projected closing date of April 5 but is canceling some events:
- Brewski, March 21 (credits for tickets purchased will be issued automatically in the coming days)
- Fireworks Show, March 28
- State of Idaho Pond Skim Championship, April 4
Sun Valley and Snowbasin Resorts will close Monday for the remainder of the winter season. The closure includes lift operations, ski school, dining outlets, retail and rental services. In Sun Valley, village operations including restaurants and lodging will continue to operate with limited services until further notice. All winter lift tickets, lessons, or rentals that were purchased online and dated March 16, 2020 or later will be refunded automatically within 14 business days, according to sunvalley.com/COVID19.
As of Saturday, March 14:
Idaho's first case of COVID-19 was confirmed Friday in an Ada County woman, hours after the governor declared a state of emergency in order to free up access to federal resources. Four more cases were confirmed by Saturday night.
As officials and community members work to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, here's the latest update on how local government agencies and private businesses are responding:
SCHOOLS: Idaho's four public higher education institutions are moving classes online, starting with Boise State University on Monday through the end of the spring semester.
Boise State students are being encouraged to return home as soon as practical, though the university will continue to provide housing and dining services to those who need to stay on campus. The university hasn't made a final decision on holding the May 9 commencement ceremonies.
University of Idaho will have spring break starting Monday, and start virtual classes on March 23.
Lewis-Clark State College will begin online classes as soon as possible, following a test of virtual learning early next week.
Idaho State University started spring break on Monday, which was earlier than planned. Online instruction will start March 30, while faculty use this time to prepare.
Concordia University School of Law in downtown Boise is also moving to online-only courses and canceling or postponing events.
Northwest Nazarene University's spring break runs March 14-30, and after that courses will be delivered remotely. Face-to-face learning is scheduled to resume April 14 following Easter break. All university-sponsored travel has been canceled until further notice, unless approved by a vice president.
The College of Idaho will shift exclusively to online classes beginning on March 30, and continue through the end of the spring semester. The college suspended all spring athletic competition for the remainder of the season.
ISU closed its Meridian campus for cleaning Friday after learning a student may have been exposed to the coronavirus at a recent out-of-state conference, where at least one case of COVID-19 was confirmed, according to an email sent to ISU students Friday. The student and about a dozen other members of the Meridian campus community are in self-isolation, the email said. Classes have been canceled, and community-facing clinics were closed Friday.
ISU-Meridian shares a campus with the West Ada School District and Renaissance High School. A spokesman for the school district said both the district office and high school remained open Friday.
K-12: Individual school districts can close down if their directors feel it is necessary, Gov. Brad Little said. Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said school district superintendents had a teleconference Thursday when they discussed ways classes could continue for students in the event shutdowns did occur. A majority of Idaho’s school districts are able to conduct classes online, she said, and the superintendents also discussed options for pick-up points for homework for younger children for whom online classes would not be appropriate.
AARP MEETING: Health and state officials at noon Tuesday will host a conference call providing information to older people and caregivers. AARP Idaho, Gov. Brad Little, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen and Idaho State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn will host. Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org. Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting vekeo.com/aarpidaho.
COUNTIES: The Board of Canyon County Commissioners issued a statement Friday saying business operations in the county will continue, but the board is prepared to end all non-essential actives, postpone public meetings and reschedule events if necessary.
The governments of Ada and Canyon counties are working in a multi-agency group to determine best practices, strategies, and identify resource needs in the weeks to come, Ada County announced Friday night.
COURTS: As a result of an Idaho Supreme Court Order the Ada County Courthouse and Courthouse Complex starting Monday will be at reduced operations, the county announced Friday night. Attorneys, jurors, parties, witnesses, victim support persons, county personnel, and judges are permitted to enter the courthouse. All other members of the public will not be allowed to enter until further notice.
Additionally, the U.S. Courts for the District of Idaho is instructing anyone who had traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea or the Seattle/Tacoma area in the past 14 days not to come to the courthouse, but instead contact their attorney or court staff. Other district court operations, as of Friday afternoon, were continuing as normal at the James A. McClure Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, 550 W. Fort St. in Boise.
- Those called to jury duty are instructed to contact the jury office of the division where they were requested to appear.
- Those scheduled for a naturalization ceremony should contact the U.S. Court
- Naturalization Clerk’s Office at 208-334-9387.
- For District Court or Bankruptcy Court matters, please contact the Boise division at 208-334-1361.
- For probation matters contact 208-334-1630.
INTERNET: Sparklight, an internet provider in the Treasure Valley, will waive late fees for the next 60 days and is temporarily giving all customers unlimited data. Customers in need of a payment deferral can call 877-692-2253.
CANCELLATIONS/POSTPONEMENTS
Southwest District Health recommends organizations postpone or cancel mass gatherings.
The Caldwell City Clerk’s office is cancelling special event permits for gatherings of 250 people or more on city property, including for Indian Creek Plaza. (Caldwell Train Depot events for less than 250 people will not be affected.)
Nampa City Council approved an emergency resolution Friday prohibiting gatherings of 250 people or more at the Ford Idaho Center and the Nampa Civic Center through March 31. The venues are working to reschedule performances, and fans are encouraged to retain their tickets.
Other recent announcements about canceled events:
- Caldwell State of the City Address scheduled in early April
- Caldwell Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council Annual Fundraising Dinner
- All Caldwell recreation events, Event Center events, the Annual Easter Egg Scramble
- Family Fun Day at Whittenberger Park/Rotary Pond in Caldwell scheduled for June 13
- Boise Philharmonic events through April 30
- Nampa Library programs through the end of March
Delayed or postponed:
- The Boise Farmer's Market spring opening
- Caldwell Swing into Spring at the Library’ Gala
- According to a release posted Friday afternoon, the city of Boise's COVID-19 task force requested the Boise Farmers Market postpone its spring opening.
- Caldwell Fine Arts' The High Kings concert, which had been scheduled for March 26 at Jewett Auditorium. Officials are working to reschedule the event but will refund tickets if it's canceled.
- All events held in the Canyon County Fair building through the end of March
- Idaho Jr Jammers Jamboree at NNU, which had been scheduled for March 21
Bogus Basin remains open but has cancelled all upcoming mountain events and discontinued bus service.
Below is a roundup of Thursday's news:
BOISE MAYOR DELAYS CITY EVENTS
Citing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Thursday all employee gatherings of 250 people or more have been postponed through April 10.
City officials will also consider the delay of other city events as the need arises, according to a news release from the mayor’s office. McLean is also encouraging other organizations to consider postponing gatherings of more than 250 people as well.
The announcement comes a day after Treefort Music Fest announced the annual festival would be postponed until September.
In addition to that, McLean announced the city has suspended all out-of-state business travel for its employees through April.
The release cites the rate of the spread of the virus as one factor in the decisions. Idaho currently has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, although the state laboratory had tested 93 people as of Thursday, according to a state website providing information about the health concern, coronavirus.idaho.gov. Eleven people are currently being monitored as of Thursday, according to that site.
“It is important for our community to come together to protect our most vulnerable populations,” McLean is quoted as saying in the release. “While various residents may not be sick or experiencing symptoms, there is the chance for them to carry the virus to those most at risk. These measures are taken in an abundance of caution, and I ask that organizations be willing to do their part in helping slow the spread, when and if the virus is detected in our community. There are no known cases at this time, and we continue to work closely with city, county and state agencies in our preparations and actions taken.”
FILM FEST CANCELLED
Sun Valley Film Festival announced Thursday that this year’s festival would be cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We are actively supporting the global and local effort to combat this pandemic by cancelling this year’s Festival. The health and safety of our community and all of our participants is our top priority and we know this is the right and responsible decision. We look forward to seeing you all next year for our 10th anniversary in 2021,” stated Festival Executive Director Teddy Grennan.
The news comes one day after Treefort officials announced the music festival is being postponed until September.
The press release goes on to say that festival staff will “communicate next steps with its supporters, partners, pass and ticket holders as soon as possible.”
ATHLETICS CANCELLATIONS
Boise State University indefinitely suspected all athletic events. The Mountain West Conference also suspending competition in all sports.
The NCAA canceled all winter and spring sports championships.
The Big Sky Tournament (men’s and women’s college basketball) in Boise was canceled. The Big 12, Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 and SEC also canceled their respective tournaments.
The Idaho High School Activities Association was in talks as of Thursday evening about altering, postponing or canceling Idaho’s spring seasons that include baseball, softball, tennis, golf and track.
EXPO EVENTS CANCELLED
Ada County is cancelling all events at Expo Idaho through April 30, and will restrict its employees’ non-essential work travel for the next two months.
The Board of Ada County Commissioners made the decision to restrict travel through May 2020 due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in neighboring states, and chose to stop events at Expo Idaho to help slow the potential transmission.
“Our primary concern is ensuring that our communities, and our staff are healthy and safe,” Chairwoman Kendra Kenyon said in a press release. “Especially in light of the World Health Organization declaring a pandemic and with the restrictions (President Donald) Trump is starting to place on travel and events, we are following suit in Ada County.”
The Boise Roadster Show, scheduled to begin Friday, was already shut down, Kenyon said.
“We will be revisiting everything on a weekly basis to see where things are going and will get those things rescheduled,” she added.
Ada County will take a case-by-case look at events planned for Barber Park’s Education and Event Center until May 31.
Ada County Operations has been conducting more thorough cleanings of its facilities since last week, while Ada County Emergency Management has begun working collaboratively with Canyon County and public health officials to plan for any potential outbreak.
OFFICES OPEN IN DC
The Idaho Congressional delegation announced Thursday that offices in Washington, D.C., will remain open.
No cases have been reported in any delegation members’ office.
State offices will also remain open for all four members of the delegation — Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, and Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson — and future decisions will be made in consultation with health and state officials. The delegation is doing as much work as possible via phone and email, and their offices will still respond to Idahoans’ correspondence in a timely manner, according to the release.
HOSPITAL UPDATES
The Saint Alphonsus Health System will be placing restrictions on visitors in an effort to reduce COVID-19 exposure.
Locations in Idaho and Oregon will be subject to the following restrictions:
- Visitors with a cough, wheezing, shortness of breath or congestion, or a fever above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, will be given a face mask and asked to seek medical care or return home.
- Patients with respiratory symptoms or fever who are presenting for a diagnosis, treatment or other care will be offered a mask before entering a care location.
- One visit per patient at a time.
- No visitors under 14 years old.
- Do not visit if you’re sick.
Only immediate family, patient advocates and clergy who meet these criteria will be allowed to see patients.
Visitors are reminded to stay on top of their hygiene: wash hands frequently with soap and water, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, cover coughs and sneezes and stay home if you are ill.
Additionally, West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, out of “an abundance of caution,” is screening visitors and patients for COVID-19 and asking people who are sick not to visit anyone in the hospital.
The St. Luke’s Health System Summit, scheduled for April 14, has been postponed to a to-be-determined date.