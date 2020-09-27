Join Dry Creek Historical Society for Granary grand reopening today
Dry Creek Historical Society invites the community to the Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead Granary grand opening at 2 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court, Boise. Proceeds and donations raised at the event will support the Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead.
All the buildings are now over 150 years old and some have begun to lean and are on the verge of falling over. The land was purchased in 1860 and was used for farming until about 2005. Today, The Dry Creek Historical Society states it is dedicated to preserving part of Boise’s farming past.
The Dry Creek Historical Society stated it partnered with Boise State University’s Construction Management Department and its chairman Casey Cline to undertake a process of preserving and restoring the Granary so that it will last another 150 years. The Granary has a support system on the outside of the building to keep the pressure of the stored grain from bursting the building from within and a cable through the interior of the building holding the structure together, according to the release. These features have been included in the historically accurate restoration.
For more information visit drycreekhistory.org.
Sunday
Online — Run Wild for Zoo Boise — for all age groups anytime and anywhere until Sept. 30 to support Zoo Boise. More information: zooboise.org.
Nampa — Bob Ross Style Painting, 12:30 p.m., Senior Center, 207 Constitution Way.
Boise — Brooke Nicole and The Jake Leg Band, Riverside Sandbar!, 6 p.m., 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Kuna — Community Sunday Supper, 5 p.m., Kuna United Methodist Church, 260 W. 4th St.
Online — Fortress — a Boise area collaborative dance film, 7 p.m., MING studios.
Boise — Mood Swing, Bar365, 5 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Monday
Nampa — Balance & Fall Prevention Class, 9 a.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — Tom Taylor, Bar365, 6 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Virtual College Fair registration now open
Idaho high school students, their families, as well as adults looking to advance or change their career, can register to learn about academic and career technical education programs offered at each of Idaho’s eight public higher education institutions, and three private institutions, without leaving home, the State Board of Education announced in a press release.
The State Board of Education’s virtual college fair will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 1. In addition to Idaho’s eight public colleges and universities, the virtual college fair will also feature information from the College of Idaho, Brigham Young University-Idaho and Northwest Nazarene University.
A link to the virtual college fair is posted on the Next Steps Idaho website and attendees are encouraged to register ahead of time: nextstepsidahocollegefair.vfairs.com.
“The public health crisis upended in-person college fairs, at least for this year,” Byron Yankey, the State Board’s college and career advising program manager, said in the release. “I strongly encourage students and parents to make time to participate in the virtual college fair. The institutions have put a lot of thought and work into this event and it will be a worthwhile endeavor for prospective students to learn about what each institution has to offer and to consider their options.”