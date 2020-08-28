Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on August 26, 2020
The debate over Idaho’s K-12 science standards took on another twist Wednesday when the State Board of Education rescinded a change it made in June.
The science standards were a major point of contention during the 2020 legislative session, as they have been at the Statehouse for at least five years. The House this year attempted to completely repeal all academic standards in English, math and science before the Senate overruled the decision. When the dust of the session settled, the SDE created committees to review the academic standards in each subject area.
In June, the State Board attempted to resolve some differences with the Legislature by removing “supporting content” in science standards through a technical correction.
Supporting content included items such as teaching examples, state superintendent Sherri Ybarra said. For example, one learning standard for kindergarten physical science is that students can observe the effect of sunlight on the Earth. The supporting content suggested teachers focus on how “sunlight warms Earth’s surface.”
The Legislature was at odds with some of those teaching examples. They asked Ybarra to remove the supporting content, she said.
Over the summer, legislators, teachers and members of the science standards review committee wrote to Ybarra and State Board president Debbie Critchfield questioning whether the standards should have been changed through a more extensive rulemaking process instead.
Scott Cook, a former director of academics at the SDE, penned an op-ed calling the move illegal, and arguing that supporting content was “an integral and substantial part” of the science standards document.
Ybarra reached out to the attorney general’s office for their opinion on the process, she said, and the AG agreed the board should rescind its vote on the technical correction.
The State Board unanimously approved that change Wednesday, restoring the supporting content.
The State Board plans to leave future changes to the science standards review committee. It will consider implementing any changes or updates recommended by that review committee during a formal rulemaking process expected to happen before 2022.
“The public asked us to revisit that, and said, ‘If you put it in through rulemaking, take it out through rulemaking. Follow it by the book,” Ybarra told the State Board. “The AG’s office pretty much said, ‘You’re going to want to go down that path.'”
FINANCE EXPERT TO RETIRE
Hill, the SDE’s lead finance expert plans to retire next month, Ybarra told the State Board Wednesday.
Hill has worked for the department for more than two decades. Prior to joining the SDE, he spent 20 years as a banker.
Hill’s last day with the department will be Sept. 18, communications director Karlynn Laraway said.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my 23 years here with the State Department of Education and sending out billions of dollars,” Hill told the board Wednesday. “Sometimes I get treated like Santa Claus. In any case, thanks for that.”