A formation of A-10 attack aircraft, from the Idaho Air National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing, passes overhead during the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Idaho Veterans Cemetery, Monday, May 29, 2023.
BOISE – A large crowd was on hand Monday at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in north Boise to honor and recognize those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving the United States of America.
The annual Memorial Day Ceremony came on a picturesque morning, with hundreds gathered to pay homage to the country’s fallen servicemen and servicewomen. It included a wreath presentation by multiple veteran and civic organizations, an aircraft flyover performed by the 124th Fighter Wing, and support and participation by the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force.
Gov. Brad Little provided remarks midway through the event, as did Idaho National Guard Command Sgt. Major Alice Mapes, who was the keynote speaker.
“To many, Memorial Day is just another holiday, a three-day weekend, an unofficial start to summer, a last-ditch effort to get those garden boxes built,” said Cemetery Bureau Chief and United States Veteran Jake Faulkner. “However, to us here on this sacred ground, it’s personal.”
Little commented on the robust crowd at Monday’s event – “It is Idaho, it shouldn’t surprise you,” he said – while adding that he was pleased with the youthful faces in attendance.
“This day is a reminder to all of us to pass down these values to generations after us,” he said. “That’s why it’s always rewarding to me to see young people here.
“Liberty and prosperity do not come without sacrifice. They do not come without those willing to make those sacrifices,” he said. “Let’s pause, let’s reflect and remember the sacrifice our veterans and their families have made.”
Mapes told the story of Brandon Thomas Titus, the first person interred at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in August 2004. Weeks prior, Thomas, a Borah High School graduate, was killed by an explosive device while serving as a member of the U.S. Army in Baghdad.
“Memorial Day allows us to reflect on those men and women like Brandon, who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation,” Mapes said.
Mapes added that it wasn’t until she served in the military, during her deployment to Iraq, that she understood the true meaning of Memorial Day as her team performed 13 ramp ceremonies.
“Those ceremonies provided closure as our fallen comrades were loaded, with flags draped, into the plane on their final journeys home,” Mapes said. “We were there to honor them as we discovered the true meaning of losing a brother or sister in arms.”
Monday’s ceremony was one of a handful that took place in the Treasure Valley. They included events at Meridian’s Rock of Honor, Nampa’s Kohlerlawn Cemetery, and a flyover put on by the Warhawk Air Museum that zipped over Nampa, Meridian and Boise.
All had the same message and theme to individuals who have served, continue to serve, or have paid the ultimate price while defending the United States.
“Today is a day of remembrance, a day to honor their courage, to honor their sacrifice,” Faulkner said. “Say their name, tell their story.”