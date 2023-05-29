Support Local Journalism


BOISE – A large crowd was on hand Monday at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in north Boise to honor and recognize those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving the United States of America.

ID Memorial Day ceremony

Visitors show respect for fallen veterans at the Idaho Veterans Cemetery, Monday, May 29, 2023.

The annual Memorial Day Ceremony came on a picturesque morning, with hundreds gathered to pay homage to the country’s fallen servicemen and servicewomen. It included a wreath presentation by multiple veteran and civic organizations, an aircraft flyover performed by the 124th Fighter Wing, and support and participation by the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force.

ID Memorial Day ceremony

Gov. Brad Little delivers remarks during the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Idaho Veterans Cemetery, Monday, May 29, 2023.
ID Memorial Day ceremony

Command Sgt. Major Alice Mapes, with the Idaho National Guard, delivers the keynote address during the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Idaho Veterans Cemetery, Monday, May 29, 2023.
ID Memorial Day ceremony

WWII fighter aircraft from the Warhawk Air Museum perform a flyover in formation at the close of the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Idaho Veterans Cemetery, Monday, May 29, 2023.

