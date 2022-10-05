Idaho Press police lights stock image (copy)

Police on Monday arrested a Sandpoint High School student who admitted to threatening to bring a gun to “shoot up” the school, Sandpoint Police Chief Corey Coon said in a statement.

The student posted on TikTok that they were upset with another student and made a reference to bringing a gun to the school, another student reportedly told high school administration.

Originally published Oct. 4 in The Spokesman-Review.

