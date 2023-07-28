Children dance around a tree while listening to accordion music performed by Mercedes Mendíve, right and above, during the San Inazio Basque Festival in downtown Boise in this July 26, 2019, file photo.
Children dance around a tree while listening to accordion music performed by Mercedes Mendíve, right and above, during the San Inazio Basque Festival in downtown Boise in this July 26, 2019, file photo.
The annual San Inazio Festival returned to Boise’s Basque Block on Friday and runs through Sunday.
The free event honors St. Ignatius, the patron saint of the Basques, and attracts thousands of people each year for music, dancing and traditional Basque sports.
Events kicked off at 4 p.m. Friday at the Anduiza Building and Fronton with pala, a sport similar to racquetball played with a wooden racquet and hard rubber ball, according to the Basque Block website. The Fronton is located at 619 Grove St.
The games will be televised inside the Basque Center, located at 601 W Grove St.
Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, the Basque Block will be filled with traditional dancers and local musicians. Young dancers with Boiseko Gazteak will perform first followed by the Txan Txan Gorriak Basque musicians at noon and Oinkari dancers at 1 p.m. The Boise-based Oinkari dancers have been around since 1960 and have toured the U.S. and abroad.
Refreshments will be available for purchase.
Pala and handball will be played throughout the afternoon at the Fronton.
San Inazio Mass will be held at St. Mark’s Catholic Church at 7 p.m. and a street dance begins at 8 p.m. on the block, according to the Basque Center website. The street dance will feature Jean Flesher and Band.
More musicians take to the block starting at 7 p.m. Sunday and another dance will take place at 8 p.m.