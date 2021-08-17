We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Sammy Hagar performs with The Circle at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill. on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Sammy Hagar & The Circle is replacing REO Speedwagon as the headlining act Friday at the Boise Open golf tournament. Members of REO Speedwagon's touring crew are still recovering from COVID-19, according to a news release.
Additionally, Rick Springfield will make a special guest appearance with Sammy Hagar & The Circle on Friday, the release said.
Sammy Hagar & The Circle will still perform their originally scheduled Saturday show at the tournament.
The Boise Open — a four-day golf tournament scheduled for Thursday through Sunday at Hillcrest Country Club — will also feature a Thursday performance by Old Dominion. Tickets purchased for the REO Speedwagon performance are still valid for Friday's Sammy Hagar & The Circle concert. Friday ticketholders may also request a refund at albertsonsboiseopen.com.
The Boise Open is part of this year's Korn Ferry Tour schedule. The Korn Ferry Tour is the developmental tour for golfers hoping to qualify for the PGA Tour. Masks are strongly encouraged at the event, the release said.
More information, including the event schedule and ticket purchasing details, is available at albertsonsboiseopen.com.