Angela Sammons has worked in several news mediums throughout her career, but newspapers captured her passion. Television and radio didn’t offer the start-to-finish, advertiser-client partnership newspapers did, she said.
She’s now worked in newspapers for 25 years. Raised in small-town Iowa, her local-focused roots remain strong, even in the burgeoning Treasure Valley, evidenced by her love for helping area businesses.
Sammons, hired by the Idaho Press in 2004, has spent nearly two decades working her way up the rungs of the newspaper’s sales and advertising departments. She was promoted to advertising director in September.
“I am extremely excited to work with Angela in this role and have complete confidence in her ability to lead our ad team,” Idaho Press Publisher Matt Davison said.
“(Davison) has always told me, ‘Newspapers are in your blood,’” Sammons said. “He’s right.”
Before taking over as ad director, Sammons was the Idaho Press’ sales manager. When the ad director position came open, she expressed her interest to Davison.
“I’ve seen many ad directors come through in 17 years and I love my team,” Sammons said. “I just really wanted to support them and not have anymore uneasiness. Bringing in a new director can be scary, and so I just wanted to make sure that I was there for them.”
Before she was ad director and sales manager, Sammons worked at the Idaho Press as an inside sales rep, outside sales rep, niche sales rep and digital manager.
“I want to help our small and medium local businesses,” Sammons said. “With so many things changing, whatever we can do to help get revenue in their door is a passion of mine.”
Sammons has lived in the Treasure Valley since 2003. She raised her two children here and highlighted the area’s abundance of recreational offerings.
“There’s just so many things to do anywhere you go,” she said. “You can go to wine country, you can go up in the mountains within a 45-minute drive, you can go hiking, you can get on the lake.
“And I always thought that Idaho was very welcoming when I came here. Everybody’s super nice. It’s been a really good place to raise kids and have a family.”
The Idaho Press recently increased its audience by expanding its coverage into Boise and Ada County, and is now the most-printed newspaper in Idaho. That, plus an elevated digital presence, makes Sammons’ role as crucial as ever.
“I look forward to bringing the Idaho Press to the next level and continue to increase revenue and expand our reach with our customers throughout the Treasure Valley,” she said. “I’m excited to see what the future brings, because I think we’re going to do great.”