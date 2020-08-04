CALDWELL — Saltzer Health on Tuesday opened a new urgent care clinic in Caldwell.
The clinic at 512 E. Elm St. will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and offer walk-in care for symptoms related to common colds, flu, allergies, as well as urinary symptoms, broken bones and sports physicals.
COVID-19 testing is available by appointment.
The 5,300-square-foot building is the first of five new Saltzer Health clinics opening in coming months. The largest of these facilities will be a 24/7 urgent care clinic under construction at Ten Mile Crossing in Meridian, Saltzer Health announced in a press release.
At the new Caldwell clinic entrance, a staff member will introduce patients to True Care, a new technology that will help with check-in paperwork, making appointments and submitting payments.