NAMPA — Saltzer Health, a Treasure Valley physician group founded in 1961, is joining Intermountain Healthcare, a not-for profit regional health system.
It's been less than two years since commercial development firm Ball Ventures Ahlquist (BVA) acquired Saltzer. The arrangement reached between Intermountain and BVA is expected to be finalized Thursday.
“Intermountain and Saltzer Health desire the same thing — to provide great access to the highest quality care at an affordable cost,” Ed Castledine, CEO of Saltzer Health, said in a statement.
Saltzer Health providers will continue serving patients as they do now, working collaboratively with Idaho hospitals, physicians, and health insurance plans, according to an announcement of the merge.
Saltzer Health employs nearly 80 physicians and advanced practice providers serving 102,000 patients each year at eight locations in Canyon and Ada counties. It has two clinics and a medical office complex under construction that are scheduled to open in the next few months.
Intermountain Healthcare employs about 2,500 physicians and advanced practice providers in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada at its 215 clinics and 24 hospitals. Its service area includes a hospital and clinic in Burley.
In 2012, Saltzer and St. Luke's Health System were in the process of merging when Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Nampa and Treasure Valley Hospital filed a petition to halt the deal, warning it would create a physician monopoly.
The deal was vital for Saltzer and would allow the organizations to share resources, improving the quality of care and cutting costs, according to a memorandum filed by St. Luke’s. A judge halted the merge in 2014, saying it violated anti-trust laws.
Saltzer continued to operate and by 2018 was looking to more than double its staff of roughly 40 doctors within five years.
BVA, the development group led by Tommy Ahlquist, formerly of Gardener Company, bought Saltzer in early 2019 and since then has built two new clinics in Caldwell and Meridian, with two more on the way in Meridian and Boise.
“We’re excited to join together with Saltzer Health,” Marc Harrison, MD, Intermountain president and CEO, said in a statement. “Both organizations are like-minded and share a commitment to keeping people well and providing the communities we serve with high-quality, value-based care."
In 2019, Intermountain was included among Becker's Healthcare's top 150 places to work in health care, and Fortune magazine ranked Harrison as one of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders.