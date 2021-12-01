A Saltzer Health urgent care clinic in Nampa began offering COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments on Wednesday.
The clinic, located at 9850 W. St. Luke's Drive, accepts patients by appointment only, and patients must be referred by a health care provider. Appointments are available seven days a week, are free, and do not require health insurance.
Monoclonal antibody treatments are not alternatives to the COVID-19 vaccine, but they "significantly reduce hospitalization and death from COVID-19 if administered within 10 days of symptom onset to those who are considered at high risk for developing severe illness," according to a Southwest District Health news release. The treatments "could benefit Idahoans who have tested positive for the virus and are at risk for developing serious illness," the release said. They're recommended for people 12 and older "who are at risk of progressing to severe disease or hospitalization due to COVID-19," the release said.
Risk factors may include age (64 years or older), obesity, pregnancy, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, chronic lung disease, immunosuppressive disease, and cardiovascular disease, the release said.
The treatment is given as an IV infusion for 20 minutes, followed by a one-hour observation period.
Vaccines are the preferred and most effective way to prevent hospitalizations from COVID-19, the release said, but the monoclonal antibody treatment "has been proven as an effective treatment for COVID-infected patients to decrease hospitalization and death,” Dr. John Kaiser, chief medical officer at Saltzer Health, said in the release.
The treatment is authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. Clinical trials showed monoclonal antibodies could reduce hospitalizations and deaths by 70%.
Those who do not have a primary care provider but would still like to schedule an appointment can call Saltzer Health at 208-463-3000.
The treatment is also available at Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke's in Boise, Vibra Hospital of Boise, Direct COVID Care of Boise, St. Luke's Meridian, Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke's of Nampa, St. Luke's Mountain Home, St. Luke's Fruitland, St. Luke's McCall, and Weiser Memorial Hospital, among other locations throughout the state.
