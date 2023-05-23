Papa Murphy's

Papa Murphy’s take-and-bake pizza stores have temporarily stopped selling their raw cookie dough after it was linked to a salmonella outbreak.

 Wikimedia Commons

Four Idahoans have gotten salmonella poisoning from consuming cookie dough from the Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza chain.

According to an email from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, three of the cases were in southwest Idaho while the other was in the northern part of the state.

