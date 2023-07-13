Chinook salmon (copy)

In this undated file photo, a chinook salmon is hooked near Brookings, Ore. Anglers can fish for Chinook in the Boise River beginning Friday. 

 Jamie Lusch / The Medford Mail Tribune via AP, File

Anglers can catch Chinook salmon in the Boise River beginning Friday. 

Idaho Fish and Game staff are transferring around 300 salmon into the river from Rapid River Hatchery in Riggins because the hatchery recently met and exceeded the number of fertilized eggs needed to raise the next generation of Chinook, according to an Idaho Fish and Game press release

