...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ SATURDAY
NIGHT TO MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures from 101 to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Saturday night to
midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Take extra precautions, if you work or
spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous
activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and
symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight
and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of
water.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
In this undated file photo, a chinook salmon is hooked near Brookings, Ore. Anglers can fish for Chinook in the Boise River beginning Friday.
Jamie Lusch / The Medford Mail Tribune via AP, File
Anglers can catch Chinook salmon in the Boise River beginning Friday.
Idaho Fish and Game staff are transferring around 300 salmon into the river from Rapid River Hatchery in Riggins because the hatchery recently met and exceeded the number of fertilized eggs needed to raise the next generation of Chinook, according to an Idaho Fish and Game press release.
The transfer will take place in the "early afternoon" Friday; areas tentatively scheduled to be stocked include the Barber Park Boat Ramp, West Parkcenter Bridge, Americana Bridge and Glenwood Bridge, the release says. "Jacks," which are Chinook smaller than 24 inches in length, and around 100 larger adult fish will be stocked.
“We are excited to provide this opportunity for folks to fish for one of Idaho’s most prized game fish, right here in the Treasure Valley,” Regional Fisheries Manager Art Butts said in the release."
Anglers need a fishing license and salmon permit to hook Chinook in the Boise River. Chinook caught by anglers without a permit must be immediately released.
The daily bag limit is two Chinook, and the possession limit is six. The statewide salmon season limit is 20 before Aug. 10. All Chinook harvested on the Boise River prior to Aug. 10 count toward the statewide season limit.
Fishing for Chinook is allowed 24 hours per day until Aug. 30. Salmon caught in a legal manner must be either released or killed immediately after landing.
Other rules outlined by Fish and Game include:
- Any salmon caught on the Boise River should be recorded with river location code 28
- All Chinook salmon (adults and jacks) harvested on the Boise River must be recorded on an angler’s salmon permit
- It is unlawful to take or attempt to take salmon by "snagging"
- A salmon that has been hooked anywhere other than its mouth or jaw must be released
- Only hooks not greater than 5/8 inch between the point and shank may be used when fishing for salmon
- Anglers may use barbed hooks while fishing for Chinook salmon on the Boise River