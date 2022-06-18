NAMPA — Rows of colorful stands sheltered families from the sun as they sat by their merchandise. From handmade jewelry to petting dogs for a quarter, kids saw their business ideas come to life on Saturday.
The first of its kind in downtown Nampa, the Kid Business Fair hosted 90 families and over 100 attendees.
Paul Dille founded the event after hearing about the idea in Utah. When he came home to Nampa and looked for something similar, he couldn’t find anything.
“I immediately Googled for one in Idaho, and there’s some in southern Idaho and eastern Idaho, but none around here. So we thought, ‘hey, we’ll just put it together and make it happen,’” Dille said.
Up until the night before the event, Dille saw the chaos of preparation among his own kids.
“There was some last-minute making of your signs,” Dille said. “Which is a little difficult for me, because I’m on the marketing side, so I wanted to make really pretty signs. But I resisted and just let them make them how they wanted to”
The fair was open to ages 5-15 for kids to try their hand at selling what they made at home.
Adeline Orozco is an 11-year-old whose table was filled with homemade earrings, a hobby she recently picked up inspired by an actress on The Babysitter’s Club.
“Then I got a pack of earring-making stuff,” Adeline said.
Her table was topped with rows of jewelry neatly displayed, including earrings with paper clips, whistles and colorful designs.
Adeline’s aunt first found out about the fair through Facebook. A perfect opportunity for Adeline, this was her first time selling jewelry and she hopes to do it again.
Jessica Rowlan and her kids filled out their booth with multicolored slimes, jewelry and cotton candy. Hearing about the event from Dille himself, the family traveled from Aberdeen, Idaho, to attend.
June Rowlan, 12, spun cotton candy with her siblings on the cotton candy maker she got for Christmas. This wasn’t her first time being a salesperson.
“Sometimes I go to basketball games and football games and sell it there,” June said.
June’s favorite part of making the cotton candy was the smell.
Siblings Maya, Tanner and Colin Cooper worked at their family’s table selling stickers, shells and plastic art made with melting beads. A yellow sign nearby read “Cooper Creations.”
“We didn’t make the melting beads, but we made the creations out of them,” 10-year-old Maya said. “We have some emojis, lightsabers and a bunch of different ones.”
Colin, 5, showed off a plastic piece the shape of a Nintendo Switch.
“It’s a Mario Kart game,” his older brother Tanner explained.
Maya said getting ready for the event was “kind of hard and messy” but she still enjoyed it. The kids said their favorite part of the fair was learning about business and figuring out how to sell things.
Dille’s hope for the event was for the kids to get the chance to try out being entrepreneurs. In participating, children had to fill out seller’s permits, calculate tax and deal with cash at the event.
With all 90 booths filled, Dille said there was a waiting list of over 40 additional kids who also wanted a stand.
“The booths don’t sit quiet for very long. There’s always another, someone popping in and asking questions,” Dille said.
Overall, Dille saw this first run of the event as a success.
“I’ve had a lot of people ask about doing it again, and definitely we’ll do it again,” Dille said. “We wanted to see how successful today would be and I think we knocked it out of the park.”