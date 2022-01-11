COVID-19 is putting many Saint Alphonsus employees out of work temporarily, as they have either become sick or are isolating. The result is now three urgent care locations in the Treasure Valley closing on weekends, according to a news release from the medical group.
The current surge of the virus will reduce the hours of some locations while employees are waiting to come back to work, the news release stated. Their colleagues who are still able to work will be transferred to other locations.
Starting Saturday, Saint Alphonsus urgent care clinics at 6051 W. Emerald in Boise, 757 E. Wythe Creek Court in Kuna and 11035 Karcher Road in Nampa will be temporarily closed on weekends.
Additionally, clinic hours at all other facilities will be reduced by one hour starting Friday to allow employees to complete their work, the release said.
“As the most recent wave of COVID-19 is spreading through our community, more of our colleagues are out sick or isolating due to possible exposure,” Dr. Mark Nassir, president of the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group, said in a statement.
“As a result, Saint Alphonsus is consolidating our weekend staff at select clinics to provide the best care for our patients and communities. We look forward to resuming regular operating hours seven days a week when our staffing resources improve.”
As of Jan. 3, the testing positivity rate from Saint Alphonsus was 20.6%, according to the healthcare provider.
A population whose positivity rate is less than 5% is considered to have the outbreak under control.