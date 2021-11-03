Leah Lefkove, 9, shows off her vaccination sticker just before being the first child to be vaccinated at the Viral Solutions vaccination and testing site in Decatur, Ga., on the first day COVID-19 vaccinations were available for children from 5 to 11 on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Three Saint Alphonsus Pediatric Clinics will soon start accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for children between ages 5 and 11, the hospital system announced Wednesday in a news release.
The decision came one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids in that age group, marking the first opportunity for Americans under 12 years old to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Associated Press reported.
“Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 is a real game changer,” Dr. Mark Nassir, President of the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group, said in the release. “These vaccines have been proven safe and effective in children 12 and older, and approval of COVID vaccines helps protect school-age children from the virus and helps protect their parents and older relatives."
Appointments can be made online starting the week of Nov. 8 for the following clinics: Boise (1072 N. Liberty Street), Caldwell (315 E. Elm Street) and Nampa - Garrity (1150 N. Sister Catherine Way) by visiting www.saintalphonsus.org/vaccine. Availability is dependent on vaccine supply.
"We expect to expand our availability of vaccines in the near future, and encourage everyone to get vaccinated, whether they go to Saint Alphonsus or somewhere else in the community," Nassir said.
Central District Health will host a live discussion on its YouTube channel to address the community's questions and concerns about the efficacy, safety, and administration of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, the agency announced Wednesday in a news release. The information session is scheduled for Nov. 9 from noon-1 p.m. and will be available for later viewing on the Central District Health YouTube page.
Questions from the public will be gathered ahead of the live discussion via survey and addressed by Central District Health medical experts during the session. Questions can be submitted at surveymonkey.com/r/PediatricSession. The survey closes Nov. 8 at noon.
Representatives from St. Luke's Health System did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the hospitals' pediatric vaccine offerings.