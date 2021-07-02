BOISE — The nation is facing a severe blood shortage. To combat it Saint Alphonsus Health System and St. Luke’s Health System have launched a friendly competition to help keep hospital shelves stocked and encourage community to donate lifesaving blood.
Throughout the summer, the health systems are holding a series of American Red Cross blood drives at their Treasure Valley locations and are competing to see which team donates the most blood.
The "Life Savers Blood Drive Challenge" launched Thursday with a kickoff event outside the Red Cross Blood Donor Center in Boise.
"Blood is life for many of our patients at St. Luke’s,” said Dr. Barton Hill, vice president, chief quality officer and associate chief medical officer at St. Luke’s, in a news release. “It’s the difference between living and dying. Without needed blood products, some of our patients are at risk to suffer harm or even die. In the summer months, we are faced with critical shortages of key blood products, and we are already looking at ways that we would allocate limited blood products to specific situations if we don’t have enough. We can avert this situation by all of us getting out and making a lifesaving donation of blood.”
Hospitals across the country are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, the release said. During the last three months, the Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected nationwide to meet these needs.
St. Alphonsus President David McFadyen said having a steady, dependable blood supply is critical to its patient care.
“At Saint Alphonsus, we see daily the impact that donated blood can have in saving a patient’s life,” he said in the release. “… While our friendly competition blood drive between Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke's is strictly for colleagues, we encourage the public to consider donating at various blood drives available in your local communities. … Every two seconds, someone in this country receives lifesaving blood, including cancer patients, accident victims, expecting moms and countless others.
One of those blood recipients is 12-year-old Ethan Nguyen of Boise. In November, Ethan was diagnosed with leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow that requires frequent blood and platelet transfusions, the release said. In his first few months of treatment, Ethan received 18 units of blood and nine units of platelets — blood products available because of the generosity of donors.
“Ethan literally needs this blood to survive right now. That’s just the bottom line,” Ethan’s aunt Samira Hernandez told the Red Cross earlier this spring. “It’s so amazing that there are people out there right now who are able to give him the gift of life with this blood.”
Each year, the Red Cross of Idaho collects 63,000 units of blood products distributed to more than 30 hospitals across the state. Collecting that blood becomes more difficult in the summer when regular donors are busy with summer vacations and other activities. That’s why blood drives such as this are so important, the release said.
To find a blood drive near you and schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS. A blood donation takes less than an hour and could potentially save up to three lives, the release said.