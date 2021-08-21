Scott Christensen, Saint Alphonsus

Scott Christensen

Boise’s Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center will have a new vice president of operations: Scott Christensen.

Christensen has worked for Saint Alphonsus for 35 years, first as interventional radiology supervisor, then manager of medical imaging and most recently as regional director of medical imaging, according to a news release.

“As Regional Director, Scott has provided operational leadership across Saint Alphonsus Health System, and has led many regional projects to standardize imaging operations, organizational formation, imaging protocols, policies, practices, budgets, and culture,” President of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center David McFadyen said.

Christensen will continue in his role as Acute Care Champion as the health system transitions to a new electronic medical records platform.

He graduated from Boise State University with a Bachelor of Applied Science in radiologic science management. He has served as president of American Legion Baseball – Boise Senators, president of his local church affiliation and a committee member for the Boy Scouts of America, Ore-Ida Council.

