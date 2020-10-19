BOISE — The Festival of Trees, a 37-year tradition in the Treasure Valley to usher in the holidays, is moving online this year.
The Saint Alphonsus Foundation announced Monday the annual event will run for a record 12 days this year, from Nov. 19 to Nov. 30, and will be all online to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"We’re very aware of the need to protect our community from COVID-19. Local guidelines prohibit large gatherings, and we certainly want to make sure we celebrate the holiday season safely," Jill Aldape, vice president of philanthropy for Saint Alphonsus, said in a press release.
Proceeds from this year’s festival will benefit people and programs impacted by COVID-19, including supporting health care workers on the front lines, clinical education for colleagues and community members, and funding innovations in telehealth for patients, families, and caregivers, according to Saint Al's.
“We’re keeping as many of the beloved features of the festival, including the beautifully decorated trees and wreaths done by businesses, groups, organizations and schools in our area, and of course kids will still be able to visit with Santa," Aldape said. "But instead of sitting on his lap, they’ll be able to get personalized video visits."
Instead of decorating and displaying the trees in the Boise Centre, the festival will use the old Gordmans building at The Village in Meridian to allow for the decorating teams to spread out and maintain physical distancing while decorating.
All the trees wreaths and other holiday decor items will be professionally photographed, and those pictures will be posted on the festival’s website for people to view, bid on and purchase. Trees will be delivered to their new homes Dec. 1.
"The biggest benefit to moving the festival to an online format is that we can still celebrate the holiday season and share the magic of community, fantasy and celebration — but do so in a way that ensures the safety and protects the health of those we serve," said Gary Raney, chairman of the Saint Alphonsus Foundation Board.
Virtual visits from Santa will be available this year. Parents can order a customized video from Santa.
For more information on the Festival of Trees, including scheduling visits with Santa, visit saintalphonsus.org/Festival.