BOISE — Saint Alphonsus health system is teaming up with Global Gardens to distribute produce to the community.
According to a press release sent Tuesday, the two organizations have created a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) distribution site near the Saint Alphonsus Boise campus.
“With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we were looking for ways to support our colleagues and these community gardeners,” said Jennifer Palagi, Vice President of Community Health and Well-Being for Saint Alphonsus Health System. “By becoming a Global Gardens distribution partner, we are fulfilling our mission to help improve the health and quality of life for residents of the communities we serve.”
Global Gardens is program within the Idaho Office of Refugees and offers work experience to Idaho's refugees growing and selling produce in one of several community gardens in the Treasure Valley.
Customers can subscribe to receive fresh produce once a week for 18 weeks, starting on June 2. Produce is distributed on Tuesday evenings from 4:30 to 7:00, at 6348 W. Emerald in Boise.