BOISE — Saint Alphonsus Health System has opened a new clinic dedicated to providing care for COVID-19 patients or patients suspected of having the disease.
The clinic, located on the Boise Bench on West Judith Lane, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a press release. Patients will be seen by a provider for their complications from their infections.
"Patients who have received positive COVID-19 test results, are waiting for results of their tests or have recently been discharged from the hospital for COVID-19 can get non-emergent care at this clinic," Clinic Medical Director Louis Roser said.
The clinic's purpose is care for those people who have been discharged from the hospital or are having symptoms but are not sick enough to be admitted to the hospital. Roser said the clinic is also a place where “long-haul” patients can continue their care. The clinic is staffed by primary care providers and physician assistants, with support from pulmonologists, infectious disease experts and cardiologists.
The new clinic does not provide COVID-19 tests. Tests are available at Saint Alphonsus drive-up sites at the Meridian Health Plaza and Garrity Clinic in Nampa.
Patients at the clinic check-in by phone upon arrival, enter through a separate door, and are taken directly to their exam rooms. There is no waiting room in the facility. The clinic also uses telehealth technology to provide home care for COVID-19 patients.