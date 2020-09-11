BOISE — Meghan McInerney has been named medical director of the Intensive Care Unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
McInerney is a pulmonary and critical care medicine physician and has served as Saint Al's assistant ICU medical director, the hospital announced Friday. She replaced Joseph Crowley, who remains with Saint Al's and is moving his practice to the outpatient setting in pulmonary medicine.
McInerney began her career at Saint Al's in 2016, following a three-year pulmonary and critical care fellowship. The fellowship included training at four hospitals in the Indianapolis area, as well as research rotations at a hospital in Kenya.
McInerney has extensive experience in Africa, having worked as a medical officer in South Africa, an HIV/AIDS training coordinator in Namibia, and a Peace Corps high school teacher in Namibia. She has also volunteered at hospitals in Botswana and Haiti, as well as at a free clinic in Portland, Maine.
A graduate of the University of Vermont, McInerney earned a bachelor's degree in microbiology and molecular genetics, with a minor in German. She was awarded her medical degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine and earned a diploma in tropical medicine and hygiene from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.