MERIDIAN — Saint Alphonsus is reserving spots for COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday and Saturday at its Gordmans clinic location in Meridian for communities of color.
The slots for March 11 and March 13 will be reserved for members of the Black/African Diaspora, Latino and disproportionately affected communities.
According to Dr. Aesha Drozdowski, ambulatory care clinical pharmacist from the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group, there have been few sign-ups from the community and in order to keep providing the slots, the medical group needs to see demand from the community.
Regardless of age, people in the designated communities should complete the form for the vaccination slots as soon as possible.
After completing the form, a representative will call the individual to discuss possible eligibility. Current groups eligible for the vaccine can be found at healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccination.
The form for the Saint Alphonsus appointments can be found at bit.ly/3vdZgLq. The former Gordmans store is located at 2260 N. Eagle Road between Petco and Michaels.
If anyone needs assistance filling out this form or have questions about the COVID-19 vaccination itself, people can reach out to Drozdowski at 208-302-6800 or aesha.drozdowski@saintalphonsus.org.