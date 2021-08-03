We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
The Saint Alphonsus Foundation’s annual Festival of Trees in Boise has been canceled for 2021.
BOISE — More than 16 months after the novel coronavirus pandemic first disrupted the everyday lives of Idahoans, beloved local events are being canceled as a fourth wave of infections takes hold in the United States.
Local officials are increasingly concerned about the effects of the highly contagious delta variant. The state has seen at least 450 cases added on four out of nine days between July 26 and Aug. 2. It hadn't had a single day with more than 400 cases between April 1 and July 25.
The Saint Alphonsus Foundation announced Tuesday it will cancel the Festival of Trees for 2021, citing an abundance of caution based on “where the community is with the pandemic.” The event has been a Boise holiday season staple for three decades although the 2020 festival was held virtually.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with high COVID-19 transmission.
“As a healthcare system and as caregivers, we have a responsibility to navigate the pandemic with caution and provide a safe environment for those within our hospital, as well as limiting large community gatherings that we would normally have,” Odette Bolano, president and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System said in a news release.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention document showed the variant appears to spread as easily as chickenpox. Vaccinated people might spread the variant at the same rate as unvaccinated people, according to CNN, but vaccinated people are more protected against severe illness and death.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The beneficiary for the annual holiday event was set to be the new Neuro/Trauma Intensive Care Unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The foundation invited people to continue supporting the project and said it was working on a new fundraising plan.
Also, the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children announced it would be canceling its Celebration of the Young Child event, scheduled for Aug. 8.
“Please know that this was not an easy decision for us,” a release said. “As an organization that advocates for children, we feel holding a large event now is not in their best interests.”
The association said it hoped to return to hosting the event in April 2022.