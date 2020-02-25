CALDWELL — Saint Alphonsus Health System plans on building a 45,000- to 50,000-square-foot outpatient clinic northwest of the Caldwell Industrial Airport, according to a press release.
Saint Alphonsus recently purchased an 18-acre site at the intersection of Franklin Road and Aviation Way. Plans are still being developed for the groundbreaking, with construction anticipated to be completed in 2022.
"This new facility will meet the healthcare needs of Caldwell residents with outpatient services, including primary care, urgent care and specialty services," Saint Alphonsus President Odette Bolano said in the release.