Clint Child has been named President at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center — Nampa and Misti Leavitt has been named Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Operations at the hospital.
The announcements were made Tuesday morning by Odette Bolano, President and CEO of the Saint Alphonsus Health System.
Child replaces Travis Leach, who had served as president of the hospital since February 2018.
Leach will take over as CEO of West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, according to a spokesperson from WVMC.
According to the news release from Saint Alphonsus, Child brings 19 years of experience managing and leading nursing and clinical operations at Saint Alphonsus — Nampa. He has held multiple roles within the organization, most recently as Chief Nursing Officer for the Saint Alphonsus Health System as well as Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Operations for the Nampa hospital. He also served as Interim President in Nampa from October 2017 to February 2018.
Child earned both his undergraduate and doctoral degrees in nursing from the University of Utah, where he also served as an adjunct faculty member. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. His appointment as president is effective May 2.
Leavitt replaces Child as Chief Nursing Officer/Vice President of Operations for the hospital. She starts her new position on May 14.
Leavitt has been with Saint Alphonsus for 23 years, starting as a medical/surgical nurse and then being promoted to nurse manager in the medical/oncology unit. For the past five years, she has been Director of Acute Care for Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Leavitt earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Boise State University and her Master of Science in Leadership and Management from Western Governors University. She holds the American Nursing Credentialing Center’s Medical-Surgical certification.
As for Leach, he begins his role as CEO at West Valley Medical Center on May 29. According to a spokesperson from the hospital, he will lead West Valley at a pivotal time as it focuses on a number of goals including achieving level III trauma certification, adding capacity to serve additional behavioral health patients, recruiting colleagues and physicians, and introducing major projects to increase access for patients across the community.
“My family and I love Canyon County and the surrounding areas. It’s an exciting time to join the many colleagues and providers at West Valley Medical Center who share my passion for growing healthcare services and addressing the community’s needs,” Leach said in a statement. “As I’ve learned more about the team at West Valley, I’ve been impressed by their close-knit culture and their commitment to caring for patients like family. It’s truly a community hospital, with a deep understanding of what the community needs, while also benefiting from the knowledge, data and best practices from HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services. I look forward to working with them to deliver exceptional experiences to the people and families who trust us with their care.”