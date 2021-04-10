CALDWELL — Saint Alphonsus Health System has added COVID-19 vaccination clinics at its facilities in Caldwell and Fruitland.
The appointments are scheduled for Mondays and Tuesdays, at the Elm Clinic at 315 E. Elm St. in Caldwell and at the Fruitland Health Plaza, 910 NW 16th St. in Fruitland. Appointments are available by going to saintalphonsus.org/getvaccinated.
There is no cost for the vaccines, but patients are asked to bring their medical insurance cards when they arrive at the clinics. Both facilities will be administering the Moderna vaccine. Patients age 18 and over can receive the vaccine. Moderna has not been approved for 16- or 17-year-old patients.
Patients can also visit the scheduling website to book vaccination appointments at the Saint Alphonsus clinic located at The Village at Meridian and at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Ontario, Oregon.
For more information or assistance with scheduling appointments, call 1-888-578-2684.