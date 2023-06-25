BOISE — On the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and introduced a complex jumble of abortion laws across the nation, supporters of abortion rights gathered to highlight what they said are the “devasting consequences” of the ruling.
About a 100 people fanned out Saturday across the state Capitol steps in Boise to listen to a slate of speakers including Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates and Dr. Emily Corrigan of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Some anti-abortion rights supporters were also in the crowd. But, despite some sparks and an aside from one speaker not to engage in hostilities, the event was mostly conflict-free.
“(It’s) kind of a sad day, a sobering day,” said Wintrow, “that for the first time a constitutional right, a fundamental freedom to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, has been taken away from us.”
In the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling, Idaho quickly became home to some of the most stringent abortion laws in the nation, banning it in all cases except in some instances of rape or incest in which the survivor has reported the incident to law enforcement, or when ending the pregnancy is necessary to save the mother’s life.
According to Wintrow, the exceptions for rape or incest don’t work for many women.
Wintrow said the exceptions require a police report despite the majority of such victims never filing one. Additionally, she said the average time for the police to close a case is three months, effectively barring many who could qualify.
“Just logistically, I just don’t see how that will work,” Wintrow said. “I think [the exceptions are] a falsehood and smoke and mirrors.”
When the Supreme Court ruling came down in 2022, Idaho Gov. Brad Little said the decision was long-awaited and will “defend the defenseless — preborn babies who deserve protection.”
“We must confront what (we) know will be growing needs for women and families in the months and years ahead,” Little added in a statement. “We absolutely must come together like never before to support women and teens facing unexpected or unwanted pregnancies.”
In April, the Idaho legislature further restricted abortion by enacting an “abortion trafficking” ban that makes it illegal to assist minors and teens in getting an abortion without parental consent.
According to Dr. Corrigan, many doctors are afraid to perform emergency abortions as they could face imprisonment for up to five years if it’s not guaranteed the mother will die otherwise.
“Fear and confusion still abounds across Idaho, resulting in many patients being denied emergency health care just because they are pregnant,” said Corrigan.
The laws, she said, have led to an exodus of doctors.
Corrigan said 18 reproductive health physicians have left Idaho or retired early within the past year and that the state has lost four out of nine maternal-fetal medicine specialists. In North Idaho, six out of 10 OBGYNs have left, while two rural labor and delivery units have closed partly due to the workforce crisis.
“Our top healthcare providers are fleeing the state,” DelliCarpini-Tolman said. “Our hospitals and maternity wards are shutting down — all leading to devastating consequences for Idaho and parents and prospective parents.”