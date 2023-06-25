Support Local Journalism


BOISE — On the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and introduced a complex jumble of abortion laws across the nation, supporters of abortion rights gathered to highlight what they said are the “devasting consequences” of the ruling.

About a 100 people fanned out Saturday across the state Capitol steps in Boise to listen to a slate of speakers including Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates and Dr. Emily Corrigan of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

