Betsy Russell, Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing, will retire Jan. 1.

Russell has headed the Boise bureau for the Press for the past five years, helping oversee the newspaper’s major expansion into Ada County. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and editor for The Spokesman-Review for 27 years, and before that, as a reporter and editor for the Idaho Statesman for five years. She also worked for several California newspapers earlier in her career.

