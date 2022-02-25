BOISE — The Idaho Senate voted 25-7 Friday in favor of a long-sought incentive program for rural teachers, sending the bill to the House.
SB 1290 is a bipartisan proposal sponsored by Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, and Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, with a half-dozen cosponsors. It sets up a "Rural and Underserved Educator Incentive Program."
Qualified teachers in rural or disadvantaged Idaho schools could apply for funds toward educational loan repayment or additional degrees or certification; they’d be eligible for up to $1,500 in the first year, $2,500 the second year, $3,500 the third year and $4,500 the fourth year they continued teaching in the school. Funding would be dependent upon appropriation by the Legislature.
“We’ve seen this program in Montana and it’s working,” Ward-Engelking told the Senate. “I think this is a tool that will work for our rural communities. … I’m excited about this bill. We have all the stakeholders on board, including the State Board of Education.”
Among those debating in favor of the bill was Senate Education Chairman Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, who said the bill has improvements over last year’s version and provides a “tool to try to attract the teachers to come to those rural districts.”
Sen. Robert Blair, R-Lewiston, said, “This is a good piece of legislation. The other day I voted against something similar for nurses, which pained me, because we do need nurses and care providers in our rural communities. But the difference between this and the previous bill is the scope,” as far as how many people could participate. “This has a broader scope. It also has a smaller price tag per person.”
The rural nursing incentive bill, which the Senate killed Wednesday on a 14-17 vote, would have provided $25,000 a year for loan repayment for up to three years to 10 applicants. It was aimed at what backers called a crisis in rural nursing in Idaho, but senators said the price tag per person was just too high.
For SB 1290 to become law, it still would need to clear a House committee, pass the full House, and receive the governor's signature.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.