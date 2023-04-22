Support Local Journalism


Several rural counties in Idaho are set to receive a total of $26.9 million in funds from the federal Secure Rural Schools program, the Idaho congressional delegation and state treasurer Julie Ellsworth announced this week.

Idaho received the third-highest total in the U.S., behind California and Oregon.

