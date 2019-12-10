BOISE – Idaho House Democrats held leadership elections Tuesday, and Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, was elected minority leader.
Rubel, who had been assistant minority leader, replaces Rep. Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, who resigned from the Legislature Friday to go to work for the Boise Metro Chamber.
Rubel, a Harvard-trained attorney, is in her fourth House term.
While Rubel ran unopposed for the House Dems’ top spot, there was a contested race for her former leadership position, assistant minority leader. Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, defeated Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, for that post.
McCrostie is a teacher who is serving his third term in the House.
Rep. Elaine Smith, D-Pocatello, will continue to serve as the House Democratic caucus chair.
The House Democratic leadership issued this joint statement after the leadership elections:
“Our diverse backgrounds from different careers, education, and experience make all of us highly qualified to advocate for Idaho values in the legislature. Although we have some difficult fights ahead of us, we are confident that our team is well-equipped to protect the things that Idahoans hold dear: constitutional rights, education, jobs, public lands and integrity in government.
“The Idaho House Democratic Leadership is looking forward to bringing a fresh perspective to the next session. Every session, House Democrats push forward progressive policies that will contribute to Idaho’s success, and we fight legislation that threatens our future prosperity. We expect the 2020 session to be no different.”