NAMPA — Rolling H Cycles is seeing a spike in the number of customers coming in to buy a bike or get theirs tuned up this spring.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic that has frozen so many parts of the economy, the Nampa bike shop in March experienced its best numbers in eight years, with sales growth of about 40% and service growth of about 70%, owner Adam Haynes said.
Before Gov. Brad Little issued his initial stay-at-home order March 25, Haynes and his crew were experiencing a rise in service. Many customers had already been practicing social isolation and working from home, thus spiking an interest in using cycling to get out of the house for recreation.
“Once it really started to get kind of hairy in Idaho and then Gov. Little issued the shelter in place, we thought, ‘OK, it's gonna slow down.’ And it didn't,” Haynes said. “Once we implemented all of the safety procedures and sanitation procedures, we still saw the same growth in traffic that we were seeing before.”
The trend has continued, as Idaho’s stay-at-home order specifies that outdoor recreation is acceptable while maintaining proper social distancing.
“The service side of things is definitely showing an impact, but I'd say it's twofold,” Haynes said. “We get customers that come in for service and they've got a youth that has outgrown a bike or maybe a spouse didn't have a bike. Now that they're getting their bikes repaired, they're picking up additional bikes for family members that didn't have them.”
PASSING IT ON
Haynes is not about to simply settle with the fact that his own business is doing well. Recognizing Rolling H Cycles’ success means setting out to help others in Nampa who are not as lucky.
With cash in hand, Haynes visited Flying M, World of Nutrition, Stella’s Ice Cream and Bit of Italy to purchase gift cards. He then offered those gift cards as a “Spend $5, Get $5” to his own customers.
“Within a day or two, we were out of our (gift card) options,” Haynes said. “I think that's something that we'll continue to do, even outside of COVID-19, just to show support and let people know that it's not just about us surviving but really about Nampa as a whole surviving. … Nampa has really supported us as a bike shop for years, and we don't want to just receive that support but have an opportunity to give back that support where we can.”
While outdoor recreation continues to be an avenue for staying active, as well as an approved exemption from Idaho’s stay-at-home orders, Rolling H Cycles will continue to service and sell bikes to anyone looking for a way to keep pedaling through this tough time.
“Our Idaho community has really reached out to us in many different ways,” Haynes said. “... People roll their window down and they'll either recognize us or talk with us because it's not a large town. They ask how the bike shop is doing, and not that typical, ‘Hey how’s business?’ but really, ‘How are we doing in all of this, is there anything that we can be doing to help you guys?’ We've really seen the community rally, and not just for bike shops but really for small business.
BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS
Before things began trending upward for the Nampa cycling shop, Haynes was preparing to adjust his business strategies and continue serving his customers. He reached out to a friend in Tennessee, Clark Butcher, to see how his bike shop was handling the impacts of COVID-19 from across the country.
Butcher owns Victory Bicycle Studio in Memphis and has experienced similar revenue increases in cycle servicing. The studio was deemed essential in accordance with Mayor Jim Strickland’s stay-at-home order, issued on March 23.
Butcher’s advice to Haynes, including a reassuring account of how to maintain a safe workplace, focused on what many small business owners care about most: customer service.
“The big thing is, if somebody leaves their home at a time like this and comes to your store, it's up to you to build that relationship and view each person that comes in your store as a customer and not a sale," Butcher said. "And you will yield such a great return on that relationship.”
Taking a page out of Butcher’s book, Haynes began offering more personalized services throughout the community. Despite a slow in supplies from his retailers, Haynes is focused on accommodating cyclists in ways that were less common before the COVID-19 outbreak.
For example, Haynes recently received word from a customer that their tandem bike needed to be serviced. He picked it up, did some repairs and delivered it back to them on the same day, just in time for their family bike ride.
“(Haynes) shouldn't just make it through, he should do well,” Butcher said. “Why? Because he's been going so much above and beyond just standard retail operations for so long.”