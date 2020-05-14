The Nampa Highway District on Monday will change the intersection of Robinson Boulevard and Locust lane. Currently, east- and westbound Locust traffic must stop at the intersection, but north- and southbound Robinson traffic does not.
District crews will install advance warning signs, stop signs and flashing beacons on all roads to the intersection.
This change is to improve safety and accommodate changing traffic patterns, according to the highway district. The district ultimately intends to rebuild this intersection into a roundabout, so the all-way-stop will be an interim configuration until then.