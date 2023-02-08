The Caldwell City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Robin Collins as director of the city's planning and zoning department at its meeting Tuesday night.
Collins has served as the deputy director of planning and zoning for the city since July 2022, according to her LinkedIn page. Prior to that, she served as the economic development director for the city of Eagle, as well as various roles in economic and community development for the city of Nampa.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed working alongside an exceptional team of city staff, community members, and agency partners, and I am truly excited and honored for this opportunity,” Collins said to the council after she was sworn in.
Mayor Jarom Wagoner said he appreciates Collins’ work, including the work she has done as the interim director of planning and zoning for the past couple of weeks.
“I’ve been very impressed with Robin while she has been here at the city and everything she has done in the planning and zoning department,” Wagoner said. “She has the respect of her colleagues in that department and they support her in her role and in this new role as well.”
“The research her and her staff have done and trying to find the right answer … we can’t always tell people, ‘yes,’ but we can do the research and find ways to make it work, and Robin has shown that she can and is willing to do that, and her staff and I appreciate her very much."
Collins succeeds Steve Fultz as director of the department. Fultz took the role in July 2022, according to his LinkedIn page. Fultz resigned the position and his last date of employment was on Jan. 23, according to records provided by Deputy City Clerk Angie Point. His LinkedIn profile says “Retired (soon to launch new consulting business)”.