The Caldwell City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Robin Collins as director of the city's planning and zoning department at its meeting Tuesday night.

Collins has served as the deputy director of planning and zoning for the city since July 2022, according to her LinkedIn page. Prior to that, she served as the economic development director for the city of Eagle, as well as various roles in economic and community development for the city of Nampa.

